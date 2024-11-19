Cytokinetics, Bayer enter collaboration and license pact for aficamten in Japan

Cytokinetics (CYTK) and Bayer (BAYRY) announced they have entered into a collaboration and license agreement for the exclusive development and commercialization of aficamten in Japan for the treatment of patients with obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM, subject to certain reserved development rights of Cytokinetics. Aficamten is a next-in-class cardiac myosin inhibitor for the potential treatment of patients with HCM. Cytokinetics will receive an upfront payment of EUR 50M and is eligible to receive up to an additional EUR 90M upon the achievement of milestones through commercial launch, including EUR 20M which are near-term. Cytokinetics is also eligible to receive up to EUR 490M in commercial milestone payments upon the achievement by Bayer of certain sales milestones, and tiered royalties on net sales of aficamten in Japan. This collaboration leverages Cytokinetics’ broad development program of aficamten and Bayer’s regional capabilities and expertise in the development and commercialization of therapies to treat cardiovascular diseases of unmet need for the benefit of patients in Japan. Under the joint development plan, Bayer will conduct a Phase 3 clinical trial in Japanese patients with obstructive HCM and Cytokinetics will expand ACACIA-HCM, the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with non-obstructive HCM, into Japan to support the potential marketing authorization of aficamten in Japan and CEDAR-HCM, its ongoing study for a pediatric population of patients with obstructive HCM.

