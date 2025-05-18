Cytokinetics Announces SEQUOIA-HCM Analysis Results Highlighting Aficamten's Efficacy and Disparities in Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Outcomes Across Patient Demographics

Cytokinetics announces new SEQUOIA-HCM analyses indicating aficamten's efficacy across symptom severity and geographic regions in HCM patients.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated announced findings from two analyses of the SEQUOIA-HCM trial that studied the effects of aficamten on patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The research revealed that aficamten's efficacy on exercise capacity and symptoms was consistent across different baseline symptom severities and geographic regions. In patients with mild symptoms, aficamten showed a similar impact on peak oxygen uptake compared to those with moderate-to-severe symptoms, although improvements were greater in the latter group. Additionally, the geographic analysis indicated that while patient characteristics varied by region, aficamten's effects and safety profiles remained consistent. Furthermore, an analysis of real-world data exposed disparities in cardiovascular outcomes for females and older patients with non-obstructive HCM, emphasizing the need for new treatments to address these disparities. Aficamten is currently under regulatory review, aiming to enhance the treatment landscape for HCM.

Additional data from the SEQUOIA-HCM trial presented indicate that aficamten shows consistent efficacy across different symptom severities and geographic regions, enhancing its potential for broader patient applications.

Aficamten received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for the treatment of symptomatic obstructive HCM, indicating significant potential as a therapeutic option.

The analyses highlight important disparities in cardiovascular outcomes related to sex and age, suggesting a significant need for new treatment options like aficamten to address these issues in non-obstructive HCM.

The results from the clinical trial and real-world analyses may accelerate regulatory approvals for aficamten, positioning Cytokinetics favorably in the biopharmaceutical market for HCM treatments.

Potential adverse implications regarding the safety and efficacy of aficamten, as the treatment is still investigational and has not yet received regulatory approval, which may pose challenges for market acceptance and patient trust.

Disparities in cardiovascular outcomes among female and older patients highlighted in the analyses suggest a need for targeted treatment approaches, which could indicate gaps in the current understanding or efficacy of aficamten across diverse patient demographics.

While the efficacy results appear consistent, the lack of strong differentiation in treatment effects among patients with varying baseline symptom severity could raise concerns about the overall value proposition of aficamten in treating mild versus moderate-to-severe symptoms.

What is Aficamten's role in treating HCM?

Aficamten is an investigational cardiac myosin inhibitor designed to improve exercise capacity and relieve symptoms in patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

How does Aficamten affect patients with mild versus severe symptoms?

The effect of Aficamten on exercise capacity was consistent across patients with mild and moderate-to-severe symptoms, with improvements observed in both groups.

Are there geographical differences in Aficamten's efficacy?

Data from SEQUOIA-HCM showed that the effect of Aficamten was consistent across different geographic regions, despite baseline characteristic differences.

What disparities exist in cardiovascular outcomes for non-obstructive HCM patients?

The analysis revealed disparities in outcomes between females and older patients, highlighting increased stroke and heart failure rates in these groups.

When is Aficamten expected to receive regulatory approval?

Aficamten's New Drug Application is under review by the FDA, with a target action date of December 26, 2025.

Two New Analyses from SEQUOIA-HCM on Effect of Aficamten Between Patients









with Mild and Moderate-to-Severe Symptoms, and Across Geographic Regions









HEOR Analyses of Real-World Data Reveal Disparities in Outcomes









In Females and Older Patients with Non-Obstructive HCM







SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that additional data arising from two analyses from SEQUOIA-HCM, (



S



afety,



E



fficacy, and



Q



uantitative



U



nderstanding of



O



bstruction



I



mpact of





A







ficamten



in



HCM



), the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of



aficamten



in patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), and results from a real-world analysis related to non-obstructive HCM were presented at the European Society of Cardiology Heart Failure 2025 Congress. The results from an analysis of the efficacy of



aficamten



in patients with obstructive HCM and mild symptoms in SEQUOIA-HCM were also simultaneously published in



The European Heart Journal



.



1







“These analyses from SEQUOIA-HCM demonstrate that the effect of



aficamten



on exercise capacity, symptoms, hemodynamics and cardiac biomarkers is consistent in patients with obstructive HCM regardless of baseline symptom severity and geographic region,” said Stephen Heitner, M.D., Vice President, Head of Clinical Research. “These findings are informative as we continue to explore the potential application of



aficamten



across a range of patient phenotypes in obstructive HCM.”







Effect of







Aficamten







in Patients with Mild Symptoms and Moderate-to-Severe Symptoms







Data from an additional analysis from SEQUOIA-HCM related to the effect of



aficamten



in patients with mild symptoms were presented in a Late Breaking Clinical Trial session and simultaneously published in



The European Heart Journal



. Patients in SEQUOIA-HCM (n=282) were divided into two groups according to baseline symptom severity: mild symptoms, defined as New York Heart Association (NYHA) Functional Class II and Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire Clinical Summary Score (KCCQ-CSS) ≥80 (n=118; 62 randomized to



aficamten



), and moderate-to-severe symptoms defined as NYHA Functional Class II/III/IV and KCCQ-CSS <80 (n=150; 71 randomized to



aficamten



). The effect of



aficamten



on the primary endpoint of change from baseline to Week 24 in peak oxygen uptake (pVO



2



) was similar between symptom groups (1.6 and 1.8 mL/kg/min in mild and moderate-to-severe symptom groups respectively; interaction p=0.8). While both groups experienced improvements in KCCQ-CSS, the magnitude of improvement was greater in the moderate-to-severe symptom group compared to the mild symptom group (interaction p=0.02) as expected given the lower baseline KCCQ-CSS score. At the end of the treatment period, 54% of patients with mild symptoms and 36% of patients with moderate-to-severe symptoms were asymptomatic. Additionally, more than half of patients in both groups had an improvement of at least one NYHA Functional Class (interaction p=0.6). Improvements in resting and Valsalva left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) gradients and NT-proBNP also did not differ significantly between the two groups (all interaction p≥0.3). The safety and tolerability profile of



aficamten



was similar to placebo in both subgroups. These data indicate that, in SEQUOIA-HCM, the effect of



aficamten



was observed independent of baseline symptom burden in patients with obstructive HCM.







Effect of







Aficamten







in Patients with Obstructive HCM Consistent Across Geographic Regions







Data from an additional analysis from SEQUOIA-HCM evaluating geographical differences in the effect of



aficamten



were presented in a Late Breaking Clinical Trial session. Participants from SEQUOIA-HCM (n=282) were classified into three geographic regions: Europe, including Israel (n=142; 50%), North America (n=94; 33%) and China (n=46; 16%). At baseline, patients in Europe and North America were on average older, with a higher BMI, lower LVOT gradients, lower KCCQ-CSS and were more likely to have comorbidities than those in China. A greater proportion of patients in North America were NYHA Functional Class III/IV compared to Europe and China. Peak VO



2



, Valsalva LVOT gradient, NT-proBNP and hs-cardiac troponin I were similar across geographical regions. The distribution of doses of



aficamten



was similar across regions. The effect of



aficamten



on the primary endpoint of change in pVO



2



and all secondary endpoints was consistent, with no significant differences across regions (all interaction p>0.15). The incidence of serious adverse events was similar in the



aficamten



and placebo groups across regions, and occurrences of left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) <50% were infrequent. These results demonstrate that in SEQUOIA-HCM, while there were regional differences in patient baseline characteristics, the dosing, safety profile and effect of



aficamten



was consistent across the geographic regions studied.







Analyses of Real-World Data Reveal Association Between Age, Sex and Cardiovascular Outcomes in Patients with Non-Obstructive HCM







Data presented from a health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) analysis evaluated the association between age, sex and cardiovascular outcomes in patients with non-obstructive HCM. This retrospective cohort study included adult patients diagnosed with non-obstructive HCM from January 1, 2013 to December 31, 2021 using real-world data from Optum Market Clarity database. Of the 9,842 patients included, 46.2% were female, 53.8% were male and the age distribution was as follows: 24.2% were ages 55 to 64 years, 22.1% were ages 75 or older, 22.1% were ages 65 to 74, 19.9% were ages 40 to 54 and 11.7% were ages 18 to 39. Female patients had increased rates of stroke (risk ratio [RR] 1.32), heart failure (RR 1.22), cardiovascular hospitalization (RR 1.23) and cardiovascular rehospitalization (RR 1.15) compared to male patients (all p<0.01). However, female patients were less likely to have atrial fibrillation (RR 0.83) and ventricular tachycardia (RR 0.69) (p<0.001). Compared to patients aged 75 years or older, younger patients were less likely to have atrial fibrillation, stroke, heart failure, cardiovascular hospitalization and cardiovascular rehospitalization (all p<0.001). All-cause mortality was significantly greater in female patients compared to male patients (p=0.002). Patients aged 75 years or older had the highest all-cause mortality (16.6%; p<0.001), followed by patients aged 65 to 74 (8.3%), 55 to 64 (3.5%), 40 to 54 (3.1%) and 18 to 39 years (1.4%). These findings highlight disparities in morbidity and survival among females and older patients with non-obstructive HCM, emphasizing the potential role for novel treatments to help reduce the clinical burden.







About







Aficamten











Aficamten



is an investigational selective, small molecule cardiac myosin inhibitor discovered following an extensive chemical optimization program that was conducted with careful attention to therapeutic index and pharmacokinetic properties.



2





Aficamten



was designed to reduce the number of active actin-myosin cross bridges during each cardiac cycle and consequently suppress the myocardial hypercontractility that is associated with HCM. In preclinical models,



aficamten



reduced myocardial contractility by binding directly to cardiac myosin at a distinct and selective allosteric binding site, thereby preventing myosin from entering a force producing state.





The development program for



aficamten



is assessing its potential as a treatment that improves exercise capacity as measured by peak oxygen uptake (pVO



2



) and relieves symptoms in patients with HCM.



Aficamten



was evaluated in SEQUOIA-HCM, a positive pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in patients symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).



Aficamten



received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of symptomatic HCM from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and for the treatment of symptomatic obstructive HCM from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China.







Aficamten



is also currently being evaluated in ACACIA-HCM, a Phase 3 clinical trial of



aficamten



in patients with non-obstructive HCM; CEDAR-HCM, a clinical trial of



aficamten



in a pediatric population with obstructive HCM; and FOREST-HCM, an open-label extension clinical study of



aficamten



in patients with HCM.





This communication contains a summary of new data related to the clinical development of



aficamten



presented at the European Society of Cardiology Heart Failure 2025 Congress.



Aficamten



is an investigational drug and is not approved by any regulatory agency. Its safety and efficacy have not been established.



Aficamten



is currently under regulatory review in the U.S, where the FDA is reviewing a New Drug Application (NDA) for



aficamten



with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of December 26, 2025. Additionally, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is reviewing a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for



aficamten



, and The Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) is reviewing an NDA for



aficamten



with Priority Review.







About Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy







Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) is a disease in which the heart muscle (myocardium) becomes abnormally thick (hypertrophied). The thickening of cardiac muscle leads to the inside of the left ventricle becoming smaller and stiffer, and thus the ventricle becomes less able to relax and fill with blood. This ultimately limits the heart’s pumping function, resulting in reduced exercise capacity and symptoms including chest pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, or fainting during physical activity. HCM is the most common monogenic inherited cardiovascular disorder, with approximately 280,000 patients diagnosed, however, there are an estimated 400,000-800,000 additional patients who remain undiagnosed in the U.S.



3,4,5



Two-thirds of patients with HCM have obstructive HCM (oHCM), where the thickening of the cardiac muscle leads to left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) obstruction, while one-third have non-obstructive HCM (nHCM), where blood flow isn’t impacted, but the heart muscle is still thickened. People with HCM are at high risk of also developing cardiovascular complications including atrial fibrillation, stroke and mitral valve disease.



6



People with HCM are at risk for potentially fatal ventricular arrhythmias and it is one of the leading causes of sudden cardiac death in younger people or athletes.



7



A subset of patients with HCM are at high risk of progressive disease leading to dilated cardiomyopathy and heart failure necessitating cardiac transplantation.







About Cytokinetics







Cytokinetics is a specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company, building on its over 25 years of pioneering scientific innovations in muscle biology to advance a pipeline of potential new medicines for patients suffering from diseases of cardiac muscle dysfunction. Cytokinetics is readying for potential regulatory approvals and commercialization of



aficamten,



a cardiac myosin inhibitor following positive results from SEQUOIA-HCM, the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).



Aficamten



is also being evaluated in additional clinical trials enrolling patients with obstructive and non-obstructive HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing



omecamtiv mecarbil



, a cardiac myosin activator, in patients with heart failure with severely reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), CK-586, a cardiac myosin inhibitor with a mechanism of action distinct from



aficamten,



for the potential treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and CK-089, a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator with potential therapeutic application to a specific type of muscular dystrophy and other conditions of impaired skeletal muscle function.





For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit



www.cytokinetics.com



and follow us on



X



,



LinkedIn



,



Facebook



and



YouTube



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements and claims the protection of the Act’s Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements express or implied relating to the properties, treatment effect or potential benefits of



aficamten



or any of our other drug candidates or our ability to obtain regulatory approval for



aficamten



for the treatment of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy or any other indication from FDA or any other regulatory body in the United States or abroad by any particular date, if ever. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the risks related to Cytokinetics’ business outlines in Cytokinetics’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Cytokinetics’ actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that Cytokinetics makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Cytokinetics assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.





CYTOKINETICS® and the CYTOKINETICS and C-shaped logo are registered trademarks of Cytokinetics in the U.S. and certain other countries.





Contact:





Cytokinetics





Diane Weiser





Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs





(415) 290-7757





References:







Maron MS, et al. Efficacy of



Aficamten



in Patients with Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy and Mild Symptoms: Results from the SEQUOIA-HCM Trial.



European Heart Journal,



2025. https://doi.org/10.1093/eurheartj/ehaf364





Chuang C, Collibee S, Ashcraft L, et al. Discovery of



Aficamten



(CK-274), a Next-Generation Cardiac Myosin Inhibitor for the Treatment of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy. J Med Chem. 2021;64(19):14142–14152. https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.jmedchem.1c01290





CVrg: Heart Failure 2020-2029, p 44; Maron et al. 2013 DOI: 10.1016/S0140-6736(12)60397-3; Maron et al 2018 10.1056/NEJMra1710575





Symphony Health 2016-2021 Patient Claims Data DoF;





Maron MS, Hellawell JL, Lucove JC, Farzaneh-Far R, Olivotto I. Occurrence of Clinically Diagnosed Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy in the United States. Am J Cardiol. 2016; 15;117(10):1651-1654.





Gersh, B.J., Maron, B.J., Bonow, R.O., Dearani, J.A., Fifer, M.A., Link, M.S., et al. 2011 ACCF/AHA guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. A report of the American College of Cardiology Foundation/American Heart Association Task Force on practice guidelines. Journal of the American College of Cardiology and Circulation, 58, e212-260.





Hong Y, Su WW, Li X. Risk factors of sudden cardiac death in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Current Opinion in Cardiology. 2022 Jan 1;37(1):15-21





