Cytokinetics Announces FDA Extension for Aficamten NDA Action Date to December 26, 2025

Cytokinetics announced FDA extended aficamten's review deadline to December 26, 2025, requiring a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated announced that the FDA has extended the action date for aficamten, a treatment for obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM), to December 26, 2025. The extension is due to the FDA's need for additional time to review Cytokinetics' proposed Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) after the company submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) without one originally. The FDA accepted the NDA but later requested a REMS submission, classifying it as a Major Amendment requiring an additional three months for the review. No further clinical data has been requested by the FDA, and Cytokinetics remains optimistic about the potential approval and the drug's benefit-risk profile. The company is also working on other cardiovascular treatments, emphasizing its commitment to advancing therapies for cardiac muscle dysfunction.

Potential Positives

The FDA has extended the PDUFA action date for aficamten, indicating that they are taking the time necessary to conduct a thorough review, which may be a positive signal regarding the drug's potential approval.

No additional clinical data or studies have been requested by the FDA from Cytokinetics, suggesting that the current data may be sufficient for the review process.

Cytokinetics remains confident in the safety and efficacy profile of aficamten, implying a strong belief in the drug's market potential upon approval.

Cytokinetics is actively engaged in the regulatory process and is prepared for commercialization, indicating readiness to capitalize on future opportunities in the cardiovascular market.

Potential Negatives

The FDA's extension of the PDUFA action date for aficamten indicates potential delays in the approval process, which could impact the company's market entry and revenue timeline.

The requirement for a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) suggests that the FDA has concerns regarding the drug's safety profile, which may affect perceptions of the drug's viability.

The classification of the REMS submission as a Major Amendment may signal significant regulatory hurdles ahead in the approval process, raising concerns about the overall likelihood of successful commercialization.

FAQ

What is the news about Cytokinetics and aficamten?

Cytokinetics announced an extension of the PDUFA action date for aficamten to December 26, 2025, for obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Why did the FDA extend the PDUFA action date?

The extension was due to the need for additional time to review the proposed Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS).

Will Cytokinetics need to provide additional clinical data?

No additional clinical data or studies have been requested by the FDA during the NDA review process.

What is aficamten used to treat?

Aficamten is used for the treatment of patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM).

When can we expect a regulatory decision on aficamten?

The new PDUFA action date for a potential regulatory decision is set for December 26, 2025.

$CYTK Insider Trading Activity

$CYTK insiders have traded $CYTK stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CYTK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT I BLUM (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 128,361 shares for an estimated $5,634,994 .

. ANDREW CALLOS (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 57,887 shares for an estimated $2,534,425 .

. FADY IBRAHAM MALIK (EVP Research & Development) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 52,008 shares for an estimated $2,461,822 .

. WENDALL WIERENGA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 21,484 shares for an estimated $842,368 .

. JOHN T HENDERSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,970 shares for an estimated $213,073 .

. ROBERT ARTHUR HARRINGTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,350 shares for an estimated $55,993.

$CYTK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of $CYTK stock to their portfolio, and 179 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CYTK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CYTK in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 11/18/2024

$CYTK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CYTK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CYTK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gena Wang from Barclays set a target price of $55.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $67.0 on 03/07/2025

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date for the New Drug Application (NDA) for



aficamten



for the treatment of patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM) to December 26, 2025. The FDA recently notified Cytokinetics that additional time is required to conduct a full review of the company’s proposed Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS).





Following pre-NDA discussions with FDA in which safety and risk mitigation were discussed, Cytokinetics submitted the NDA for



aficamten



in oHCM without an accompanying REMS, and the FDA accepted the NDA for filing. Recently, during the NDA review, the FDA requested that Cytokinetics submit a REMS, based on the inherent characteristics of



aficamten



, which the company provided. The submission of a REMS has now been determined by FDA to be a Major Amendment to the NDA resulting in a standard three-month extension to the original PDUFA action date. No additional clinical data or studies have been requested of Cytokinetics by FDA.





“We remain confident in the distinct benefit-risk and pharmaceutic profile of



aficamten



and continue to expect a differentiated label and risk mitigation profile upon its potential approval by FDA,” said Robert I. Blum, Cytokinetics’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to continuing our constructive engagement with the FDA regarding the NDA for



aficamten



.”







About Cytokinetics







Cytokinetics is a specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company, building on its over 25 years of pioneering scientific innovations in muscle biology to advance a pipeline of potential new medicines for patients suffering from diseases of cardiac muscle dysfunction. Cytokinetics is readying for potential regulatory approvals and commercialization of



aficamten,



a cardiac myosin inhibitor following positive results from SEQUOIA-HCM, the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).



Aficamten



is also being evaluated in additional clinical trials enrolling patients with obstructive and non-obstructive HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing



omecamtiv mecarbil



, a cardiac myosin activator, in patients with heart failure with severely reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), CK-586, a cardiac myosin inhibitor with a mechanism of action distinct from



aficamten,



for the potential treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and CK-089, a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator with potential therapeutic application to a specific type of muscular dystrophy and other conditions of impaired skeletal muscle function.





For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit



www.cy





tokinet





ics.com



and follow us on



X



,



LinkedIn



,



Facebook



and



YouTube



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Cytokinetics claims the protection of the Act’s Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but not limited to, statements, express or implied, relating to our receipt of regulatory approval by FDA or any other regulatory authority to enable our commercialization of



aficamten



in the United States or any other jurisdiction by the target PDUFA date or any other date, if ever, and statements regarding our expectation that



aficamten



will be approved with a differentiated label and REMS. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including FDA’s on-going review of our NDA for



aficamten



in obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. For further information regarding these and other risks related to Cytokinetics’ business, investors should consult Cytokinetics’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly under the caption “Risk Factors” in Cytokinetics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Any forward-looking statements that Cytokinetics makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Cytokinetics assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.





CYTOKINETICS® and the CYTOKINETICS and C-shaped logo are registered trademarks of Cytokinetics in the U.S. and certain other countries.







Contact:







Cytokinetics





Diane Weiser





Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs





(415) 290-7757



