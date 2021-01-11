Markets
Cytokinetics: CK-274 Receives Orphan Drug Designation - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) announced the FDA has granted orphan drug designation to CK-3773274 (CK-274) for the treatment of symptomatic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. The company anticipates results from REDWOOD-HCM, ongoing phase 2 clinical trial, in mid-year.

Fady Malik, Cytokinetics' Executive Vice President of Research & Development, said: "It's a promising time to develop investigational medicines for patients with HCM who currently have no FDA approved medical therapy available to treat the underlying hypercontractility associated with their disease."

CK-274 is a small molecule cardiac myosin inhibitor arising from an extensive chemical optimization program conducted with careful attention to therapeutic index and pharmacokinetic properties that may translate into next-in-class potential in clinical development.

