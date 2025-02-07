CytoDyn's Leronlimab Shows Significant Reversal Of Liver Fibrosis In Preclinical Trials

(RTTNews) - CytoDyn Inc. (CYDY.OB) has announced positive results from its preclinical studies in collaboration with SMC Laboratories, demonstrating the potential of leronlimab to reverse liver fibrosis. Leronlimab, the company's lead drug candidate, is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeted against the CCR5 receptor found in T lymphocytes of the human immune system.

The studies, that evaluated leronlimab in animal models, showed a statistically significant reversal of fibrosis compared to control treatments.

These preclinical findings come from three studies conducted by CytoDyn and SMC Laboratories.

The first two studies, completed in late 2024, assessed the effects of leronlimab in the STAM model of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis or MASH with fibrosis, while the third study, concluded in January 2025, investigated the reversal of liver fibrosis induced by carbon tetrachloride.

"We are encouraged by these findings, which support the potential of leronlimab to treat liver fibrosis, a condition with significant unmet medical need," said Melissa Palmer, MD FAASLD, CytoDyn's Lead Consultant in Hepatology.

"These results highlight the drug's potential to reverse established liver fibrosis through its action on CCR5 receptors."

Dr. Jacob Lalezari, CEO of CytoDyn, expressed optimism about the results, noting that the studies contribute to the growing evidence supporting leronlimab's potential for a wide range of clinical applications.

The company is currently exploring partnerships to further advance the development of leronlimab for liver fibrosis and other organ-related fibrosis conditions.

CytoDyn remains focused on advancing its clinical pipeline, with a particular emphasis on oncology for 2025 while seeking synergies and opportunities for leronlimab's broader therapeutic uses.

CYDY.OB closed Thursday's (FEB.06 2025) trading at $0.23 up by 4.03%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.