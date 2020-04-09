Markets

CytoDyn's Leronlimab Shows Positive Responses In COVID-19 Patients

(RTTNews) - CytoDyn Inc. announced a patient with severe COVID-19 in Southern California showed clinical improvement after treatment with the company's investigational new drug, leronlimab. The company noted that this outcome is consistent with that observed in severely ill COVID-19 patients treated with leronlimab at a medical center in New York City.

Additionally, two patients with moderate COVID-19 were treated with leronlimab and showed clinical improvement. An additional four patients with moderate COVID-19 have been administered leronlimab and results are pending, the company noted.

The FDA recently cleared the company to initiate a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for severe and critically ill COVID-19 patients.

