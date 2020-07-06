CytoDyn To Supply Leronlimab For Treatment Of COVID-19 For Distribution By American Regent

(RTTNews) - CytoDyn Inc. (CYDY.OB) has signed an exclusive distribution and supply agreement with American Regent, Inc. for the distribution of leronlimab for the treatment of COVID-19 in the U.S. CytoDyn will supply leronlimab for the treatment of COVID-19 for distribution by American Regent and receive quarterly payments based on a profit-sharing arrangement.

CytoDyn said the agreement will allow for immediate distribution of leronlimab to patients for the treatment of COVID-19 upon successful completion of the company's ongoing clinical trials and FDA approval. CytoDyn is currently enrolling a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for 390 severe and critically ill COVID-19 patients, which is a randomized, placebo-controlled.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.