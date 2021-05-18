CytoDyn To Submit Report Of CD12 Results On COVID-19 To Regulatory Agencies In Multiple Countries

(RTTNews) - CytoDyn Inc. (CYDY.OB) said Tuesday that it plans to submit the results of its newly completed report of its CD12 Phase 3 clinical trial data for severe to critically ill COVID-19 patients to various regulatory agencies including but not limited to agencies in India and the Philippines.

The company said it did not meet its primary endpoint in its CD12 clinical trial in the mITT population. But it met almost all of its secondary endpoints in the critically ill subpopulation of COVID-19 patients.

According to the company, patients in the CD12 trial were administered only two doses of leronlimab, the first dose at day zero and the second dose at day seven, while results were measured for 28 days (every 7 days).

The results indicated that from day zero to day seven, critically ill patients receiving leronlimab (on day zero) experienced a mortality rate 78% lower than patients receiving placebo.

Further, patients receiving the second dose of leronlimab achieved maximum benefit of 82% less mortality. However, the effects diminished from day 14 to day 21 and from day 21 to day 28, as the mortality rate decreased to 50% and 31%, respectively. The company believe it was due to patients not being administered leronlimab past day 7.

The secondary endpoints met with statistically significant p-values for the critically ill subpopulation were: All-cause mortality at day 14; Proportion of patients achieving a category of 6 or higher on a 7-point ordinal scale at days 14 and 28; change in clinical status of subject at day 14 on a 7-point ordinal scale; length of hospital stay in days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.