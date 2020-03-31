CytoDyn To Begin Enrollment For Leronlimab Phase 2 Trial To Treat COVID-19

(RTTNews) - CytoDyn Inc. (CYDY) announced the FDA has provided clearance for initiation of a Phase 2 trial with leronlimab to treat COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate indications. The Phase 2 clinical trial is a randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of leronlimab, and calls for 75 planned patients in up to 10 centers in the United States.

CytoDyn noted that its investigational drug, leronlimab, has been administered to 10 severely ill patients with COVID-19 at a leading medical center in the New York City area under an emergency IND recently granted by the FDA.

