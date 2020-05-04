CytoDyn Targets Enrollment Completion For Leronlimab Phase 2 Trial By End Of May

(RTTNews) - CytoDyn Inc. (CYDY.OB) said the company is expecting enrollment completion for its 75 patient, Phase 2 double blinded, placebo controlled, randomized study using Leronlimab by the end of May. The company has submitted a request to the FDA to grant expanded access to make leronlimab available for patients not eligible for participation in two ongoing clinical trials for coronavirus infection.

CytoDyn stated that there are 49 COVID-19 patients who have enrolled for treatment with leronlimab through eIND. Four out of 11 critically ill patients with a multitude of pre-existing conditions survived after treatment, and of the next 38 patients, many were extubated, improved, or were discharged.

