CytoDyn Submits Top-line Report From Phase 2 Trial For COVID-19 Patients To FDA - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company CytoDyn Inc. (CYDY.OB) announced Monday that it has provided its Top-line Report from its recently completed, randomized, double-blind, Phase 2 trial for COVID-19 patients in the U.S. with mild-to-moderate symptoms to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and requested emergency use approval.

CytoDyn has also sent this Top-line Report to the regulatory authorities in Mexico and hopes to obtain emergency use approval from the MHRA in the U.K., EMA in the European Union, as well as the regulatory authorities in the Philippines.

Along with the above activities, CytoDyn has been approached by several doctors about a clinical study of leronlimab in long-hauler COVID-19 individuals.

The Company is preparing a Phase 3 protocol and will file it as soon as possible. Enrollment continues in its Phase 3 randomized clinical trial for the severe-to-critically ill COVID-19 population in several hospitals throughout the country.

The FDA has granted a Fast Track designation to CytoDyn for two potential indications of leronlimab for critical illnesses.

