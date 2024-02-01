CytoDyn Submits Revised HIV Clinical Trial Protocol To FDA, Starts Glioblastoma Pre-Clinical Study

News & Insights

February 01, 2024 — 09:32 am EST

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company CytoDyn Inc. (CYDY), Thursday announced that it has submitted a revised HIV clinical trial protocol to the FDA and has initiated a pre-clinical study in Glioblastoma.

The company said that the re-submission is expected to remove the clinical hold which is currently in effect.

Also, CytoDyn added that its research project with Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and Montefiore Medical Centre would start with its pre-clinical study about leronlimab in glioblastoma, which is a common and often untreatable form of primary brain cancer.

On Wednesday, CytoDyn's stock closed at $0.17, up 0.23 percent on the Other OTC.

