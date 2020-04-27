CytoDyn Submits BLA To FDA For Leronlimab

(RTTNews) - CytoDyn Inc. (CYDY) said that it has submitted the clinical, and the CMC or chemistry, manufacturing and controls portions of its Biologics License Application or BLA to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for leronlimab as a combination therapy with HAART for highly treatment experienced HIV patients.

The FDA previously granted both Fast Track designation for leronlimab and rolling review for the company's BLA in HIV indication.

Once the ongoing investigative trial for leronlimab as a once-weekly monotherapy for HIV-infected patients has reached its objectives, the company plans to initiate a registration-directed study, CytoDyn said in a statement.

Leronlimab's strong safety profile demonstrated in eleven clinical trials with over 800 people supports its long-term potential.

The company said it is continuing its efforts on commercialization-readiness, as well as advancing leronlimab in the other important therapeutic areas of COVID-19, cancer and immunology.

CytoDyn is currently enrolling patients in two clinical trials for COVID-19, a Phase 2 randomized clinical trial for mild-to-moderate COVID-19 population in the U.S. and a Phase 2b/3 randomized clinical trial for severe and critically ill COVID-19 population in several hospitals throughout the country.

