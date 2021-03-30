Markets

CytoDyn Says Its Covid-19 Drug Candidate Reduced Mortality Rate By 82% At 14 Days- Quick Facts

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - CytoDyn Inc. (CYDY) announced that its Covid-19 drug candidate leronlimab decreased mortality rate by 82% at 14 days in critically ill Covid-19 patients.

Monday the company had reported the publication in the Journal of Translational Autoimmunity "Case study of a critically ill person with COVID-19 on ECMO successfully treated with leronlimab".

Upon further statistical analysis of the critically ill patients with Covid-19, who are receiving invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV) or ECMO, it was found that when leronlimab was added to the standard of care (SoC), mortality rate was decreased by 82% at 14 days, CytoDyn said.

Additionally there was 400% improvement in the ranking on the 7-point ordinal scale at 14 days, after administering leronlimab in conjunction with standard of care (SoC) in the critically ill population.

Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of CytoDyn, commented, "We will expediently submit an update with the above 14-day benefit to the U.S. FDA, Health Canada, and MHRA and will work closely with regulators in other countries. The Company believes this new information bolsters the case for immediate use of leronlimab for critically ill patients."

