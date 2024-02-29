News & Insights

Markets

CytoDyn Says FDA Lifts Hold On Leronlimab

February 29, 2024 — 09:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company, CytoDyn Inc. (CYDY), Thursday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA had lifted clinical hold on Leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications.

Following the FDA's move, the company plans to move forward with its proposed HIV clinical trial to study Leronlimab and its effects on chronic inflammation.

In the pre-market activity, CytoDyn's stock is trading at $0.1603, up 0.81 percent on the Other OTC.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.