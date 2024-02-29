CytoDyn Says FDA Lifts Hold On Leronlimab

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company, CytoDyn Inc. (CYDY), Thursday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA had lifted clinical hold on Leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications.

Following the FDA's move, the company plans to move forward with its proposed HIV clinical trial to study Leronlimab and its effects on chronic inflammation.

In the pre-market activity, CytoDyn's stock is trading at $0.1603, up 0.81 percent on the Other OTC.

