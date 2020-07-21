CytoDyn Reports Encouraging Safety Data From Over-enrolled COVID-19 Phase 2 Trial

(RTTNews) - CytoDyn Inc. reported patient safety data from its over-enrolled COVID-19 Phase 2 trial for mild-to-moderate indications. The trial was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of leronlimab. In the Phase 2 study, 34% (19 of 56 patients) treated with leronlimab compared to 50% (14 of 28 patients) treated with placebo reported at least one adverse event. Eleven serious adverse events were reported in 6 patients (21.4%) receiving placebo compared to eight serious adverse events in 5 patients (8.9%) receiving leronlimab.

The company noted that the results of efficacy portion of the data is anticipated to be released as soon as the statistical analyses of all primary and secondary endpoints are completed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.