CytoDyn Presents Clinical And Translational Data On Leronlimab For Breast Cancer

(RTTNews) - CytoDyn Inc. (CYDY), a clinical-stage oncology company, on Monday presented clinical and translational data on Leronlimab, a monoclonal antibody for treating metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, at the 2026 annual meeting of the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR).

Metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) is an aggressive cancer with limited treatment options and poor long-term survival. The currently available treatments by immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) provide temporary benefit, but tumors show low PD-1 expression, resulting in resistance to immunotherapies.

Leronlimab is a monoclonal antibody (mAb) developed as a CCR5 inhibitor to sensitize tumors to checkpoint inhibition. In preclinical trials, leronlimab has shown increased modulation of the tumor microenvironment, enhanced immune responsiveness, and improved outcomes for mTNBC.

The translational data released by the company indicates that CCR5 expression is correlated with T-cell immune exhaustion. In TNBC cell models, CCR5 inhibition increased PDL1 expression, thus promoting expression of immune checkpoint mediators like sB7-H3 and sTyro3.

Additionally, higher leronlimab doses with PD-1 induction, in combination with an ICI resulted in better patient survival. It was reported that 17.90% of heavily pretreated patients were alive after 60 months of follow-up.

CYDY closed Monday at $3.55, down 4.57%.

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