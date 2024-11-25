CytoDyn Names Richard Pestell Lead Consultant For Oncology To Drive Leronlimab Progress

(RTTNews) - CytoDyn Inc. (CYDY.OB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced the appointment of Richard Pestell as Lead Consultant for Preclinical and Clinical Oncology.

In this role, Pestell will guide the company's oncology research and development efforts to advance Leronlimab as a cancer treatment.

Leronlimab, the company's lead drug candidate, is being studied for oncology and inflammation, as well as other potential indications.

Pestell brings over 30 years of experience in cancer research and therapy development. He currently serves as President of the Pennsylvania Cancer and Regenerative Medicine Research Center and has held leadership roles at Thomas Jefferson University.

He was instrumental in CytoDyn's efforts to secure FDA Fast Track Designation for Leronlimab in combination with carboplatin to treat CCR5-positive metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

He also played a key role in designing and launching CytoDyn's Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for this indication.

CYDY.OB is currently trading at $0.11, up 2.17%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.