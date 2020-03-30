CytoDyn Issues Update On Treatment With Leronlimab Under FDA's IND Program

(RTTNews) - CytoDyn Inc. (CYDY.OB) said, with three additional critically ill patients, a total of ten COVID-19 patients are receiving leronlimab treatment under an Emergency Investigational New Drug, granted by the U.S. FDA. The results of the three additional patients are expected in the current week.

Jacob Lalezari, Interim Chief Medical Officer of CytoDyn, stated: "The preliminary results observed in patients who were severely ill with COVID-19 and treated with leronlimab are encouraging. Although the data set is still small, we saw fairly rapid and positive laboratory responses in all 4 patients treated, and in three of the 4 patients these laboratory results were associated with a favorable clinical outcome."

