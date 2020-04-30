CytoDyn Issues Update On COVID-19 Patients Receiving Leronlimab Under EINDs

(RTTNews) - CytoDyn Inc. (CYDY.OB) announced updates on 49 COVID-19 patients who have received leronlimab under the FDA emergency Investigational New Drug program. The company said majority of patients have demonstrated remarkable recoveries. Five additional patients have been approved to receive leronlimab under eINDs, which increases the total eINDs approved by the FDA to 54 patients.

Nader Pourhassan, CEO of CytoDyn, said, "We believe these results, although anecdotal, are very impressive and the number of patients treated under eIND is rapidly increasing. The enrollment for our Phase 2 double-blind and Phase 2b/3 trials is moving along rapidly."

