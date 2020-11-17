CytoDyn Files Protocol With FDA For Phase2 Trial For COVID-19 Patients With Long-Hauler Symptoms

(RTTNews) - CytoDyn Inc said it has filed a protocol with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a Phase 2 clinical trial for leronlimab as a treatment for COVID-19 patients suffering from long-hauler symptoms.

Researchers estimate about 10% of COVID-19 patients become long-haulers, CytoDyn quoted a recent article from The Journal of the American Medical Association and a study done by British scientists.

Published studies and surveys conducted by patient groups indicate 50% to 80% of patients continue to have troublesome symptoms three months after the onset of COVID-19 — even after tests no longer detect virus in their body.

The most common long-hauler symptoms include Coughing; Ongoing, sometimes debilitating, fatigue; Body aches; Joint pain; Heart issues; Shortness of breath; Loss of taste and smell; Difficulty sleeping; Headaches; Brain fog.

The planned number of patients is 102 to be enrolled in up to 10 sites. The study will have an interim analysis after half of the patients are enrolled and will allow CytoDyn to report the results.

