CytoDyn Files New Protocol With FDA For 4 Doses Of Leronlimab To Treat COVID-19

(RTTNews) - CytoDyn Inc. (CYDY.OB), a late-stage biotechnology company developing Vyrologix (leronlimab-PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, has filed a new protocol to extend treatment to four weeks for critically ill COVID-19 patients. The company will initiate patient enrollment in multiple countries, including Brazil.

Nader Pourhassan, CEO of CytoDyn, said, "The half-life of leronlimab is 10 days and with only 2 doses, it is impressive we observed a 24% survival benefit at 28 days in critically ill COVID-19 patients, which we believe is as good or better than any reported results achieved so far with any other product for the critically ill population of COVID-19. Based on these results, we believe an increased dosage regimen will result in an equal or greater mortality benefit."

CytoDyn believes four weeks of leronlimab treatment to be sufficient to calm the cytokine storm and to have a positive effect on survival rate at 4 weeks and potentially 8 weeks.

