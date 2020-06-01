CytoDyn Files For FDA's Priority Review Designation For BLA For Leronlimab - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company CytoDyn Inc. (CYDY.OB) announced Monday that it has filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) a request seeking Priority Review designation for its Biologics License Application (BLA) for leronlimab as a combination therapy for HIV indication.

The Company filed its BLA for Leronlimab as a Combination Therapy for Highly Treatment Experienced HIV Patients with the FDA on April 27, 2020, and submitted additional FDA requested clinical datasets on May 11, 2020.

Under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA), FDA agreed to specific goals for improving the drug review time and created a two-tiered system of review times - Standard Review and Priority Review.

A Priority Review designation means FDA's goal is to take action on an application within 6 months (compared to 10 months under standard review). FDA informs the applicant of a Priority Review designation within 60 days.

The FDA has granted a "Fast Track" designation to CytoDyn for two potential indications of leronlimab for deadly diseases. The first as a combination therapy with HAART for HIV-infected patients and the second is for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

CytoDyn is developing innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor. CCR5 appears to play a critical role in the ability of HIV to enter and infect healthy T-cells.

