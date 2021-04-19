CytoDyn Files CMC Of Interim Order Application To Health Canada For COVID-19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CytoDyn Inc. (CYDY.OB), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab, has submitted the manufacturing section of the application for an Interim Order to Health Canada for COVID-19 under a rolling review. This documents the company's manufacturing practices are in full compliance with GMP requirements.

CytoDyn also noted that, in Brazil, two clinical trial protocols for COVID-19 will be submitted to ANVISA, the Brazilian regulatory authority. In the U.S., the company will soon finalize a COVID-19 trial protocol to potentially include a dosage regimen utilizing IV as the first dose and three subcutaneous doses thereafter.

