CytoDyn Doses First Patient In Phase 2a SALIENT-AD For Leronlimab In Treating Alzheimer's Disease

(RTTNews) - CytoDyn Inc. (CYDY), a clinical-stage oncology company, on Thursday announced dosing of the first patient in the Phase 2a SALIENT-AD trial for Leronlimab in treating Alzheimer's disease.

Shares fell over 5% on Thursday.

Alzheimer's disease is a complex neurodegenerative condition characterized amyloid-beta plaques in the brain, tau tangles, chronic neuroinflammation, microglial activation, and disruption of the blood-brain barrier. Research suggests that CCR5, a chemokine receptor expressed on immune cells, may influence autophagy, vascular health, and blood-brain barrier stability.

Leronlimab is a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR receptor. By blocking CCR5, the drug may promote neuronal resilience.

The Phase 2a SALIENT-AD trial is an open-label, proof-of-concept study to determine the safety and biological activity of leronlimab in 10-20 patients of early-stage, biomarker-confirmed Alzheimer's disease. Patients will be administered with a weekly subcutaneous injection of the drug over 12 weeks.

The primary endpoint will assess changes in brain inflammation and microglial activation using advanced PET imaging techniques.

CYDY is currently trading at $0.28, down 5.32%.

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