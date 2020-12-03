CytoDyn (CYDY) Enrolls First Patient in NASH Study on Leronlimab

CytoDyn Inc. (CYDY) announced that it has enrolled the first patient in the phase II study evaluating its CCR5 antagonist candidate, leronlimab, for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

NASH is a chronic liver disease characterized by the presence of hepatic inflammation and cell injury. The company’s preclinical study demonstrated strong positive data, highlighting the potential of leronlimab in treating nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a common precursor to NASH.

CytoDyn’s shares have surged 147.5% so far this year against the industry’s decline of 2%.

This is a 60-patient, placebo-controlled phase II two-arm study being conducted to assess the efficacy of leronlimab in adult patients with NASH. The study uses advanced MRI technology to monitor fatty deposition via proton density fat fraction and fibrosis by CT1 analysis without invasive biopsy.

Notably, leronlimab is being developed for multiple cancer indications.

We also note thatCytoDyn completed its phase II study (CD10) of leronlimabfor COVID-19 in the United States, which produced statistically significant results. Enrollment continues in its phase IIb/III study for the severe-to-critically ill COVID-19 population in several hospitals and clinics across the United States.

