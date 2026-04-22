CytoDyn Completes Enrolment In Phase 2 CLOVER Trial For Leronlimab In Treating Colorectal Cancer

(RTTNews) - CytoDyn Inc. (CYDY), a clinical-stage oncology company, announced on Tuesday completion of enrolment in the Phase 2 CLOVER trial for Leronlimab in combination with trifluridine and tipiracil plus bevacizumab for treating metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).

Leronlimab is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody (mAb) that acts by inhibition of CCR5, modulating the tumor microenvironment to effect an immune response against cancer cells.

The drug is currently being evaluated for the treatment of CCR5-positive, microsatellite stable (MSS), relapsed/refractory metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) in the Phase 2 CLOVER open-label, randomized, two-arm, multicenter trial. With 60 patients enrolled, the study will aim to meet a primary endpoint of overall response rate (ORR), and secondary endpoints of safety, tolerability, and overall survival (OS) over a 12-month follow-up period.

The company plans to release topline data from the trial as it becomes available.

CYDY closed Tuesday at $0.37, up 2.78%.

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