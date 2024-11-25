News & Insights

CytoDyn appoints Richard Pestell as lead consultant in oncology

November 25, 2024 — 08:35 am EST

CytoDyn (CYDY) announced that Richard Pestell, M.D., Ph.D., has been appointed as Lead Consultant, Preclinical and Clinical Oncology. Dr. Pestell will lead the Company’s research and development strategy in oncology and utilize his expertise and vast network to further CytoDyn’s clinical evaluation of the capabilities for leronlimab in cancer treatment. e is currently the President of the Pennsylvania Cancer and Regenerative Medicine Research Center, a part of the Baruch S. Blumberg Institute in Doylestown, Pennsylvania

