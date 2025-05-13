CytoDyn Announces New Data Suggesting Novel Mechanism Of Action Of Leronlimab In Solid Tumors

(RTTNews) - CytoDyn Inc. (CYDY.OB), a biotechnology company, Tuesday announced new data suggesting a novel mechanism of action of leronlimab for the treatment of solid tumors.

CytoDyn analyzed data from its prior studies of patients with metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC) and found that leronlimab treatment correlated with increased expression of an immune cell protein or checkpoint inhibitor known as programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) on patients circulating tumor cells (CTCs).

Results from the analysis indicated that 88% of patients who received a weekly dose of 525 mg or higher experienced a significant increase in PD-L1 expression on their CTCs over a 30-to-90-day period after starting leronlimab. Increasing expression of PD-L1 can be likened to turning cold tumors hot, making them more likely to respond to immunotherapy.

"Leronlimabs ability to induce an inflamed or hot tumor environment, that could then be treated with ICIs, would be a game changer in solid tumor oncology. Prospectively confirming these findings in patients with TNBC is a top priority. We have also amended our current colorectal cancer trial to ensure the prospective collection of PD-L1 data in a second type of solid tumor," said Jacob Lalezari, CEO of CytoDyn.

