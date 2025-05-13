BioTech

CytoDyn Announces New Data Suggesting Novel Mechanism Of Action Of Leronlimab In Solid Tumors

May 13, 2025 — 09:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CytoDyn Inc. (CYDY.OB), a biotechnology company, Tuesday announced new data suggesting a novel mechanism of action of leronlimab for the treatment of solid tumors.

CytoDyn analyzed data from its prior studies of patients with metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC) and found that leronlimab treatment correlated with increased expression of an immune cell protein or checkpoint inhibitor known as programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) on patients circulating tumor cells (CTCs).

Results from the analysis indicated that 88% of patients who received a weekly dose of 525 mg or higher experienced a significant increase in PD-L1 expression on their CTCs over a 30-to-90-day period after starting leronlimab. Increasing expression of PD-L1 can be likened to turning cold tumors hot, making them more likely to respond to immunotherapy.

"Leronlimabs ability to induce an inflamed or hot tumor environment, that could then be treated with ICIs, would be a game changer in solid tumor oncology. Prospectively confirming these findings in patients with TNBC is a top priority. We have also amended our current colorectal cancer trial to ensure the prospective collection of PD-L1 data in a second type of solid tumor," said Jacob Lalezari, CEO of CytoDyn.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.