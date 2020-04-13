CytoDyn : About 25 EINDs Approved By FDA For Leronlimab Use In COVID-19 Patients

(RTTNews) - CytoDyn Inc. announced a overview of the therapeutic indications from over 30 COVID-19 patients recently treated with leronlimab in over 4 hospitals and clinics throughout the country.

The company noted that more than 25 hospitals, to date, have requested participation in the company's trials.

More than 25 patients have been administered leronlimab under Emergency Investigational New Drug or EINDs authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company said that rate of response in mild-to-moderate patients under EIND has been very promising with the first five patients treated being removed from oxygen.

As of last week, 12 patients have been treated in the Phase 2 trial for mild-to-moderate COVID-19 indications and, because it is a double-blinded, placebo-controlled trial, results are not yet available.

The First site has been cleared to enroll patients in Phase 2b/3 beginning today.

