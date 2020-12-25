Markets
CYDY

CytoDyn: FDA Provides Guidance For Adding Open-Label Extension To Phase 3 Trial CD12

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - CytoDyn Inc. (CYDY) said the FDA provided guidance to the company to add an open-label extension to its phase 3 trial CD12 and specific criteria for the continuation of eINDs for patients meeting the inclusion/exclusion criteria of CD12. CytoDyn completed enrollment of 390 patients in its phase 2b/3 randomized clinical trial for the severe-to-critically ill COVID-19 population and expects to release results in mid-January 2021.

CytoDyn said the CD12 protocol will be amended for adding the open-label arm extension and submitted to the FDA on December 28, 2020. Upon clearance, each CD12 participating clinical trial site will have the option of enrolling additional qualified patients, with all patients receiving leronlimab.

Mahboob Rahman, Chief Scientific Officer, stated, "The FDA's thoughtful advice will allow a specified subset of patients access to leronlimab, while we await the results of the randomized placebo-controlled portion of the Phase 3 study."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CYDY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular