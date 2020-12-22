CytoDyn: FDA Allows Severe-to-critical COVID-19 Patients Access To Leronlimab Again Under EIND

(RTTNews) - CytoDyn Inc. (CYDY) said a treating physician has received authorization from the FDA to administer leronlimab for a COVID-19 patient under emergency IND. CytoDyn said FDA's decision will enable it to respond to ongoing requests for leronlimab until phase 3 trial data is unblinded.

Nader Pourhassan, CEO of CytoDyn, stated: "We are very thankful the FDA is allowing severe-to-critical COVID-19 patients access to Vyrologix (leronlimab) again under eIND while we await the unblinding of data from our recently completed phase 3 registrational trial."

