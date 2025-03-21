$CYTK stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CYTK stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $39,214,449 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CYTK:
$CYTK Insider Trading Activity
$CYTK insiders have traded $CYTK stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CYTK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT I BLUM (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 113,361 shares for an estimated $5,173,844.
- FADY IBRAHAM MALIK (EVP Research & Development) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 69,908 shares for an estimated $3,468,023.
- ANDREW CALLOS (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 55,001 shares for an estimated $2,431,164.
- WENDALL WIERENGA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,936 shares for an estimated $305,785.
- JOHN T HENDERSON sold 1,780 shares for an estimated $89,747
- ROBERT ARTHUR HARRINGTON sold 900 shares for an estimated $38,250
$CYTK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $CYTK stock to their portfolio, and 215 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 4,610,302 shares (-95.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $216,868,606
- DARWIN GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LTD. removed 4,575,558 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $241,589,462
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP added 1,870,094 shares (+296.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $87,969,221
- PFM HEALTH SCIENCES, LP removed 1,757,192 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,658,311
- FMR LLC removed 1,299,568 shares (-10.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,131,678
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 1,096,164 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,563,554
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,062,136 shares (+11.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,962,877
$CYTK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CYTK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 11/18/2024
$CYTK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CYTK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CYTK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $93.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $67.0 on 03/07/2025
- Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $120.0 on 10/17/2024
