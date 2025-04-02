$CYTK stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CYTK stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $104,227,013 of trading volume.

$CYTK Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CYTK:

$CYTK insiders have traded $CYTK stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CYTK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT I BLUM (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 123,361 shares for an estimated $5,524,394 .

. FADY IBRAHAM MALIK (EVP Research & Development) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 62,608 shares for an estimated $3,087,726 .

. ANDREW CALLOS (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 55,001 shares for an estimated $2,431,164 .

. WENDALL WIERENGA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,936 shares for an estimated $305,785 .

. JOHN T HENDERSON sold 1,780 shares for an estimated $89,747

ROBERT ARTHUR HARRINGTON sold 900 shares for an estimated $38,250

$CYTK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $CYTK stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CYTK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CYTK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 11/18/2024

$CYTK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CYTK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CYTK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $93.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $67.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $120.0 on 10/17/2024

