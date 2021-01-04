CYTK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.73, changing hands as low as $19.40 per share. Cytokinetics Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CYTK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CYTK's low point in its 52 week range is $8 per share, with $30.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.52.

