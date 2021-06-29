CYTK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.10, changing hands as low as $21.09 per share. Cytokinetics Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CYTK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CYTK's low point in its 52 week range is $14.71 per share, with $30.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.12.

