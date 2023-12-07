CYTK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.95, changing hands as high as $35.63 per share. Cytokinetics Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CYTK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CYTK's low point in its 52 week range is $25.98 per share, with $47.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.86.

