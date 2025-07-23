Cytek Biosciences to Release Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 6, 2025

Cytek Biosciences will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025, with a conference call to follow.

Quiver AI Summary

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025, after market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT to discuss these results along with business developments and future outlook. Cytek is a leader in cell analysis solutions, utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ technology to provide advanced cell analysis tools. The company’s product offerings include several sophisticated instruments and systems designed for high-resolution analysis, and it serves aglobal marketfrom its headquarters in Fremont, California. Cytek's products are primarily for research purposes, with certain systems available for clinical use in specified regions. Investors are encouraged to monitor the company's website and social media for updates and important information.

Potential Positives

Cytek Biosciences will report its financial results for Q2 2025, indicating transparency and accountability to investors.

The webcast of the conference call allows for real-time communication with stakeholders, promoting engagement and investor confidence.

Cytek's advanced Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP®) technology positions it as a leader in the cell analysis solutions market, which may enhance its competitive advantage.

The mention of products available for clinical use in China and the EU highlights Cytek's expansion potential in international markets.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the earnings report being released after market close may indicate that the company is not anticipating positive results, which can create uncertainty among investors.

Cytek products are declared as "for research use only" for the majority of its offerings, which may limit market potential compared to competitors that provide diagnostic tools.

The exclusion of specific financial guidance or performance expectations in the press release could signal a lack of confidence in future growth or stability.

FAQ

When will Cytek Biosciences report its Q2 2025 financial results?

Cytek Biosciences will report its Q2 2025 financial results after market close on August 6, 2025.

What time is the Cytek conference call for Q2 2025 results?

The conference call will begin at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Where can I access the live webcast of the Cytek conference call?

The live audio of the webcast will be available on the "Investors" section of Cytek's website at investors.cytekbio.com.

What technology does Cytek use for cell analysis?

Cytek uses patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP®) technology for high-resolution cell analysis.

Are Cytek biosciences products available for clinical use?

Some Cytek products, including Northern Lights-CLC, are available for clinical use only in China and the European Union.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CTKB Insider Trading Activity

$CTKB insiders have traded $CTKB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTKB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM D. MCCOMBE (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 35,000 shares for an estimated $97,300

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CTKB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $CTKB stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CTKB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTKB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 05/12/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/19/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CTKB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CTKB forecast page.

$CTKB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CTKB recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CTKB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Tejas Savant from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $7.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Matthew Sykes from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $3.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Mason Carrico from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $6.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 David Westenberg from Piper Sandler set a target price of $8.0 on 03/04/2025

Full Release



FREMONT, Calif., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (“Cytek Biosciences” or “Cytek”) (Nasdaq: CTKB), today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2025 after market close on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. The company’s management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results, business developments and outlook.





Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at investors.cytekbio.com







About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.







Cytek Biosciences (Nasdaq: CTKB) is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP



®



) technology. Cytek’s novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with precision and sensitivity. Cytek’s platform includes: its core FSP instruments, the Cytek Aurora™, Northern Lights™, Cytek Aurora™ CS and Cytek Aurora™ Evo systems; the Cytek Orion™ reagent cocktail preparation system; the Enhanced Small Particle™ (ESP™) detection technology; the flow cytometers and imaging products under the Amnis



®



and Guava



®



brands; and reagents, software and services to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at





www.cytekbio.com





.





Cytek’s products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures (other than Cytek’s Northern Lights-CLC system and certain reagents, which are available for clinical use only in China and the European Union).





Cytek, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP, Cytek Aurora, Northern Lights, Enhanced Small Particle, ESP, Cytek Orion, Amnis, Guava and Muse are trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.





In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, Cytek uses its website (





www.cytekbio.com





),





LinkedIn page





and





X (formerly Twitter) account





as channels of distribution of information about its company, products, planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information and Cytek may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Cytek’s website, LinkedIn page, and X account in addition to following its SEC filings, news releases, public conference calls and webcasts.







Media Contact:







Stephanie Olsen





Lages & Associates





(949) 453-8080









stephanie@lages.com











Investor Contact:







Paul Goodson





Head of Investor Relations





Cytek Biosciences









pgoodson@cytekbio.com







