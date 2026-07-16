BioTech
CTKB

Cytek Biosciences Opens New Innovation Centre In Bellevue To Advance R&D; Stock Up

July 16, 2026 — 04:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (CTKB), a cell analysis solutions company, announced the opening of a new innovation centre in Bellevue, Washington, marking the relocation of its previous Seattle-area operations to a dedicated facility designed to support research and development (R&D).

The renovated site will serve as a dedicated hub for innovation and technical experiments.

The company said that the Bellevue innovation centre reflects its strategic investment in an environment that fosters collaboration and accelerates product development, and it is located in a region known for its concentration of global technology companies.

The facility includes R&D laboratories, areas for instrument service training, customer demonstrations, and assembly and testing operations. In addition to its core technical functions, the site incorporates employee-focused amenities and collaborative workspaces, said Cytek.

"The Bellevue innovation centre represents an important step in strengthening our ability to develop and deliver new technologies," said Wenbin Jiang, PhD, CEO of Cytek Biosciences.

CTKB has traded between $3.09 and $6.18 over the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $4.65, up 0.65%.

In the after-hours market, CTKB is up 3.01% at $4.79.

For more biotechstock news visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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