News & Insights

Markets
CTKB

Cytek Biosciences Names William McCombe To Succeed Patrik Jeanmonod As CFO; Reaffirms 2024 Outlook

March 19, 2024 — 08:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (CTKB) announced Tuesday that William McCombe has been appointed chief financial officer of the company, effective immediately. McCombe brings experience as a public company CFO at both large scale, and smaller, high growth technology companies.

McCombe succeeds Patrik Jeanmonod, who has been appointed as the company's head of corporate development analytics. Jeanmonod served as Cytek's chief financial officer since 2018.

As CFO, McCombe will lead Cytek's global finance organization and financial activities including accounting and controllership, financial planning and analysis, tax, investor relations, internal audit, mergers and acquisitions, and treasury. McCombe will be based in Cytek's Fremont, California headquarters.

McCombe brings deep expertise in mergers, acquisitions, and capital markets transactions with a career of more than 20 years as an investment banker, where he was a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley and at Bank of America.

Prior to this, McCombe was CFO at Velo3D, CFO at HZO, and EVP and CFO at Maxar Technologies.

Cytek also reaffirms its previously stated full year 2024 revenue guidance of $203 million to $213 million, and its expectation of positive net income for the year ended December 31, 2024, assuming no change in currency exchange rates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTKB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.