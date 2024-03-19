Cytek Biosciences Names William McCombe To Succeed Patrik Jeanmonod As CFO; Reaffirms 2024 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (CTKB) announced Tuesday that William McCombe has been appointed chief financial officer of the company, effective immediately. McCombe brings experience as a public company CFO at both large scale, and smaller, high growth technology companies.

McCombe succeeds Patrik Jeanmonod, who has been appointed as the company's head of corporate development analytics. Jeanmonod served as Cytek's chief financial officer since 2018.

As CFO, McCombe will lead Cytek's global finance organization and financial activities including accounting and controllership, financial planning and analysis, tax, investor relations, internal audit, mergers and acquisitions, and treasury. McCombe will be based in Cytek's Fremont, California headquarters.

McCombe brings deep expertise in mergers, acquisitions, and capital markets transactions with a career of more than 20 years as an investment banker, where he was a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley and at Bank of America.

Prior to this, McCombe was CFO at Velo3D, CFO at HZO, and EVP and CFO at Maxar Technologies.

Cytek also reaffirms its previously stated full year 2024 revenue guidance of $203 million to $213 million, and its expectation of positive net income for the year ended December 31, 2024, assuming no change in currency exchange rates.

