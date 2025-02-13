Cytek Biosciences to Announce Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 27, 2025

Cytek Biosciences will report Q4 and full year 2024 results on February 27, 2025, with a subsequent conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on February 27, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss these results, along with business developments and future outlook, will follow at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties can access the live audio webcast on the company's website. Cytek is known for its advanced cell analysis solutions, utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ technology, and offers a range of products including the Cytek Aurora™ and Northern Lights™ systems. The company's headquarters are in Fremont, California, and its products are primarily for research use, with some available for clinical use in specific regions.

Potential Positives

Cytek Biosciences has scheduled a webcast for February 27, 2025, to discuss its financial results, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

The upcoming report covers both Q4 and full-year 2024 results, providing stakeholders with comprehensive financial insights at once.

Cytek's innovative Full Spectrum Profiling™ technology positions it as a leader in cell analysis solutions, which may attract investor interest and confidence.

Potential Negatives

Delayed financial results announcement, which may indicate potential issues affecting timely reporting or transparency.

Company operates primarily in research markets, limiting customer base and potential revenue sources compared to those with diagnostic offerings.

FAQ

When will Cytek Biosciences report its 2024 financial results?

Cytek Biosciences will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025.

What time is the conference call for Cytek's financial results?

The conference call will begin at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Where can I access the webcast for Cytek's results?

The webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of the Cytek Biosciences website at investors.cytekbio.com.

Who should I contact for media inquiries about Cytek?

For media inquiries, contact Stephanie Olsen at Lages & Associates at stephanie@lages.com.

What technology does Cytek Biosciences specialize in?

Cytek specializes in cell analysis solutions and patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CTKB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $CTKB stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (“Cytek Biosciences” or “Cytek”) (Nasdaq: CTKB), today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 after market close on Thursday, February 27, 2025. The company’s management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results, business developments and outlook.





Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at investors.cytekbio.com







About Cytek Biosciences







Cytek Biosciences (Nasdaq: CTKB) is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology. Cytek’s novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with precision and sensitivity. Cytek’s platform includes: its core FSP instruments, the Cytek Aurora™ and Northern Lights™ systems and the Cytek Aurora CS cell sorter; the Cytek Orion™ reagent cocktail preparation system; the Enhanced Small Particle™ (ESP™) detection technology; the flow cytometer and imaging products under the Amnis



®



and Guava



®



brands; and reagents, software and service to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at www.cytekbio.com.





Cytek’s products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures (other than Cytek’s Northern Lights-CLC system and certain reagents, which are available for clinical use in China and the European Union).





Cytek, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP, Cytek Aurora, Northern Lights, Cytek Orion, Enhanced Small Particle, ESP, Amnis and Guava are trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.





In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, Cytek uses its website (www.cytekbio.com), LinkedIn page and X (formerly Twitter) account as channels of distribution of information about its company, products, planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information and Cytek may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Cytek’s website, LinkedIn page, and X account in addition to following its SEC filings, news releases, public conference calls and webcasts.







Media Contact:







Stephanie Olsen





Lages & Associates





(949) 453-8080







stephanie@lages.com









Investor Contact:







Paul D. Goodson





Head of Investor Relations







pgoodson@cytekbio.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.