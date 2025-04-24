Cytek Biosciences to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results and Host Webcast on May 8, 2025

Cytek Biosciences will announce Q1 2025 financial results and host a conference call on May 8, 2025.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 8, 2025, after the market closes. Following the release, the company's management will hold a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT to discuss the results and future outlook, which will be available for live streaming on their website. Cytek, a leader in cell analysis solutions, utilizes its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ technology to provide advanced tools for high-resolution and sensitive cell analysis. The company offers a range of products including the Cytek Aurora™ and Northern Lights™ systems, among others, and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Investors and the public can find more information and updates on Cytek’s website and social media channels.

Full Release



FREMONT, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (“Cytek Biosciences” or “Cytek”) (Nasdaq: CTKB), today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter 2025 after market close on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The company’s management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results, business developments and outlook.





Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at investors.cytekbio.com







About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.







Cytek Biosciences (Nasdaq: CTKB) is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content, and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology. Cytek’s novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with precision and sensitivity. Cytek’s platform includes: its core FSP instruments, the Cytek Aurora™ and Northern Lights™ systems and the Cytek Aurora CS cell sorter; the Cytek Orion™ reagent cocktail preparation system; the Enhanced Small Particle™ (ESP™) detection technology; the flow cytometer and imaging products under the Amnis® and Guava® brands; and reagents, software and service to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at



www.cytekbio.com



.





Cytek’s products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures (other than Cytek’s Northern Lights-CLC system and certain reagents, which are available for clinical use in China and the European Union).





Cytek, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP, Cytek Aurora, Northern Lights, Cytek Orion, Enhanced Small Particle, ESP, Amnis and Guava are trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.





In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, Cytek uses its website (www.cytekbio.com), LinkedIn page and X (formerly Twitter) account as channels of distribution of information about its company, products, planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information and Cytek may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Cytek’s website, LinkedIn page, and X account in addition to following its SEC filings, news releases, public conference calls and webcasts.







Media Contact:







Stephanie Olsen





Lages & Associates





(949) 453-8080







stephanie@lages.com









Investor Contact:







Paul Goodson





Head of Investor Relations





Cytek Biosciences







pgoodson@cytekbio.com





