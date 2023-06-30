Cyteir Therapeutics To Discontinue CYT-0851 Development Program, Dissolve Company

(RTTNews) - Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (CYT) said Friday that it will discontinue all development of CYT-0851, its investigational monocarboxylate transporter inhibitor. The company plans to dissolve the company, liquidate its assets following an orderly wind down of the company's operations, and return remaining cash to shareholders. The company intends to cease trading in its common stock.

The company also plans to call a special meeting of its shareholders in the second half of 2023 to seek approval of the Plan of Dissolution.

CYT-0851 was being evaluated in a Phase 1 combination study with capecitabine or gemcitabine in advanced ovarian cancer and other solid tumors.

The company noted that durable responses were observed in both combination arms. But the overall clinical efficacy data did not meet the company's criteria to advance the program into the next phase of clinical development. The current financial and regulatory environment, continuation of development of CYT-0851 by Cyteir was determined not to be feasible.

The company noted that it will continue to treat patients currently enrolled in the Company's Phase 1 combination study with capecitabine or gemcitabine prior to the effectiveness of the company's dissolution.

