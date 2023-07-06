News & Insights

Stocks
CYT

Cyteir Therapeutics (CYT) Price Target Increased by 7.14% to 2.55

July 06, 2023 — 01:09 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Cyteir Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYT) has been revised to 2.55 / share. This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior estimate of 2.38 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 3.15 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.25% from the latest reported closing price of 2.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cyteir Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 6.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYT is 0.39%, an increase of 205.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.76% to 17,146K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CYT / Cyteir Therapeutics Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Novo Holdings A holds 3,940K shares representing 11.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BML Capital Management holds 3,146K shares representing 8.87% ownership of the company.

OUP Management Co. holds 2,460K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 1,764K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,796K shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYT by 66.02% over the last quarter.

FBTAX - Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund holds 1,420K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cyteir Therapeutics Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Cyteir is a clinical-stage oncology company that is focused on the discovery and development of next-generation synthetically lethal therapies to treat cancer. The company is using its expertise in DNA damage response biology to advance a pipeline of novel drug candidates that selectively target key cancer vulnerabilities. Cyteir’s wholly owned lead compound, CYT-0851, is a potent and selective, oral investigational drug that was designed to inhibit RAD51-mediated homologous recombination and the repair of double-strand DNA breaks.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CYT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.