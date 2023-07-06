Cyteir Therapeutics (CYT) Price Target Increased by 7.14% to 2.55

The average one-year price target for Cyteir Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYT) has been revised to 2.55 / share. This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior estimate of 2.38 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 3.15 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.25% from the latest reported closing price of 2.72 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cyteir Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 6.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYT is 0.39%, an increase of 205.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.76% to 17,146K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Novo Holdings A holds 3,940K shares representing 11.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
BML Capital Management holds 3,146K shares representing 8.87% ownership of the company.
OUP Management Co. holds 2,460K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Avidity Partners Management holds 1,764K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,796K shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYT by 66.02% over the last quarter.
FBTAX - Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund holds 1,420K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Cyteir Therapeutics Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Cyteir is a clinical-stage oncology company that is focused on the discovery and development of next-generation synthetically lethal therapies to treat cancer. The company is using its expertise in DNA damage response biology to advance a pipeline of novel drug candidates that selectively target key cancer vulnerabilities. Cyteir’s wholly owned lead compound, CYT-0851, is a potent and selective, oral investigational drug that was designed to inhibit RAD51-mediated homologous recombination and the repair of double-strand DNA breaks.
