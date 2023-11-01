Cyteir Therapeutics (CYT) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 3.06

The average one-year price target for Cyteir Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYT) has been revised to 3.06 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 2.55 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.00% from the latest reported closing price of 3.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cyteir Therapeutics. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 12.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYT is 0.40%, a decrease of 9.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.05% to 16,035K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Novo Holdings A holds 3,663K shares representing 10.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,940K shares, representing a decrease of 7.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYT by 90.12% over the last quarter.

BML Capital Management holds 3,250K shares representing 8.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,250K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYT by 11.51% over the last quarter.

OUP Management Co. holds 2,460K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FBTAX - Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund holds 1,420K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 1,358K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 953K shares, representing an increase of 29.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYT by 144.76% over the last quarter.

Cyteir Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cyteir is a clinical-stage oncology company that is focused on the discovery and development of next-generation synthetically lethal therapies to treat cancer. The company is using its expertise in DNA damage response biology to advance a pipeline of novel drug candidates that selectively target key cancer vulnerabilities. Cyteir’s wholly owned lead compound, CYT-0851, is a potent and selective, oral investigational drug that was designed to inhibit RAD51-mediated homologous recombination and the repair of double-strand DNA breaks.

