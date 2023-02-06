Markets
Cyteir Promotes David Gaiero As CFO

February 06, 2023 — 08:25 am EST

(RTTNews) - Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc. (CYT) announced the promotion of David Gaiero to Chief Financial Officer. David was previously Vice President of Finance. Prior to joining Cyteir, he served as Interim Chief Financial Officer of Wave Life Sciences.

"When Dave joined Cyteir in 2020, he brought a wealth of experience that helped us internalize the finance function, prepare for our IPO, and operate as a public company. His strong financial foundation and disciplined approach to resource management will be critical as we advance CYT-0851," said Markus Renschler, CEO.

