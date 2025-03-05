$CYRX stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CYRX stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,740,803 of trading volume.

$CYRX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CYRX:

$CYRX insiders have traded $CYRX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CYRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JERRELL SHELTON (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 222,817 shares for an estimated $1,480,707 .

. RAMKUMAR MANDALAM sold 7,369 shares for an estimated $54,977

ROBERT J HARIRI sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $16,200

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CYRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $CYRX stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $CYRX on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.