CYRX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CryoPort Inc (Symbol: CYRX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.41, changing hands as high as $22.62 per share. CryoPort Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CYRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CYRX's low point in its 52 week range is $15.63 per share, with $45.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.52.

