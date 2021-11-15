US Markets
CONE

CyrusOne to go private in $15 bln deal with KKR, Global Infrastructure Partners

Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. data center operator CyrusOne Inc CONE.O said on Monday it would be bought by KKR & Co Inc KKR.N and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) in a deal valued at about $15 billion, including debt.

The buyout is the latest deal in the data-center space, with Blackstone BX.N purchasing QTS Realty Trust Inc for $10 billion in June. .

KKR and GIP will pay $90.50 in cash for each CyrusOne share, which represents a 5.9% premium to the company's closing price on Friday.

Reuters had reported in September that Dallas-based CyrusOne was working with investment bank Morgan Stanley MS.N to explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, CyrusOne said.

