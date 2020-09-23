CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 24, 2020

CyrusOne Inc (CONE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CONE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $72.04, the dividend yield is 2.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CONE was $72.04, representing a -16.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.77 and a 64.78% increase over the 52 week low of $43.72.

CONE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). CONE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.17. Zacks Investment Research reports CONE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.61%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

